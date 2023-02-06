Terremoto in Turchia e Siria: il cordoglio del Milan

06.02.2023 14:40 di Enrico Ferrazzi Twitter:    vedi letture
Terremoto in Turchia e Siria: il cordoglio del Milan
MilanNews.it

Attraverso Twitter, il Milan ha espresso il suo cordoglio dopo il tragico terremoto in Turchia e Siria: "Il Milan esprime le sue più sentite condoglianze a tutte le persone colpite dai terremoti che hanno colpito la Turchia e la Siria. I pensieri di tutti al Club sono con voi!". 