Terremoto in Turchia e Siria: il cordoglio del Milan

Attraverso Twitter, il Milan ha espresso il suo cordoglio dopo il tragico terremoto in Turchia e Siria: "Il Milan esprime le sue più sentite condoglianze a tutte le persone colpite dai terremoti che hanno colpito la Turchia e la Siria. I pensieri di tutti al Club sono con voi!".

#ACMilan offers its deepest sympathies to all those affected by the earthquakes that have struck Turkey and Syria. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with you. pic.twitter.com/CPhwdvpuQa