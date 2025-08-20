Accordo verbale tra il Milan e Boniface. Trattativa avanzata con il Bayer Leverkusen, c'è fiducia di chiudere a breve
Il Milan potrebbe avere presto il suo nuovo attaccante: come riferisce Sky Sport DE in Germania, infatti, i rossoneri sono vicini a Victor Boniface, centravanti classe 2000 del Bayer Leverkusen che ha superato Hojlund e Vlahovic nelle gerarchie del Diavolo. Il club d via Aldo Rossi ha raggiunto un accordo verbale con il giocatore ed è in trattativa avanzata con la società tedesca. Il Milan ha inviato un'offerta ufficiale nelle ultime 48 ore, che il Bayer Leverkusen sta valutando. Tutte le parti sono fiduciose di poter concludere l'affare in tempi brevi.
🚨⚫️🔴 Victor Boniface (24/🇳🇬) is close to joining AC Milan! The Italian side and Bayer Leverkusen are in direct talks to finalize a permanent deal. 🇮🇹— Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) August 20, 2025
Milan have sent an official offer in the last 48 hours, which Leverkusen are currently reviewing. All parties are confident to…
🚨🔴⚫️ BREAKING | AC Milan and Victor #Boniface have reached a full verbal agreement.— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 20, 2025
Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Milan are in advanced negotiations over a permanent transfer. Igli Tare has submitted an official offer within the last 48 hours. w/ @berger_pj
Leverkusen are… pic.twitter.com/BcUEjFr09Y
