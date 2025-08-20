Accordo verbale tra il Milan e Boniface. Trattativa avanzata con il Bayer Leverkusen, c'è fiducia di chiudere a breve

di Enrico Ferrazzi

Il Milan potrebbe avere presto il suo nuovo attaccante: come riferisce Sky Sport DE in Germania, infatti, i rossoneri sono vicini a Victor Boniface, centravanti classe 2000 del Bayer Leverkusen che ha superato Hojlund e Vlahovic nelle gerarchie del Diavolo. Il club d via Aldo Rossi ha raggiunto un accordo verbale con il giocatore ed è in trattativa avanzata con la società tedesca. Il Milan ha inviato un'offerta ufficiale nelle ultime 48 ore, che il Bayer Leverkusen sta valutando. Tutte le parti sono fiduciose di poter concludere l'affare in tempi brevi.