Ibrahimovic: "Se il virus non va da Zlatan, Zlatan va dal virus!"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, intervenuto su Instagram, ha pubblicato un importante video messaggio per raccogliere fondi per contrastare l'emergenza sanitaria: "L'Italia mi ha sempre dato tantissimo e, in questo drammatico momento, voglio restituire ancora di più a questo Paese che amo. Ho deciso, insieme alle persone che stanno lavorando con me, di creare una raccolta fondi per gli ospedali Humanitas e di utilizzare il mio potere comunicativo per diffondere il messaggio in modo più ampio. È un problema serio e abbiamo bisogno di un aiuto concreto che non sia soltanto un video. Conto sulla generosità dei miei colleghi, di tutti gli atleti professionisti e di coloro che vogliono fare una donazione piccola o grande in base alle loro possibilità, per cacciare questo virus. Insieme possiamo davvero aiutare ospedali, medici e infermieri che lavorano ogni giorno per salvarci la vita. Oggi siamo noi a tifare per loro! Calciamo via il Coronavirus e vinciamo questa partita! E ricorda: se il virus non va a Zlatan, Zlatan va al virus!".

Questo il collegamento per donare attraverso la campagna creata dall'attaccante rossonero: CLICCA QUI