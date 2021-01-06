Amarcord Milan-Juventus, gli highlights della sfida del 1995/1996: Weah e Simone stendono i bianconeri

In avvicinamento alla gara tra Milan e Juventus, i canali social rossoneri hanno pubblicato gli highlights di una gara tra rossoneri e bianconeri della stagione 1995/1996. Questo match, ricordato per essere una partita combattuta, fu una sfida decisa dai gol della storica coppia Simone e Weah.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"> A sweet memory awaiting Wednesday night! <br>Relive our '95 win 🆚 Juve thanks to Simone and King George<br><br> Come avvicinarci a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MilanJuve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MilanJuve</a> di mercoledì? <br> Rivivendo il 2-1 del 1995 firmato da Simone e Weah! <br><br>Brought to you by <a href="https://twitter.com/skrill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@skrill</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/vY3Zou2AuS">pic.twitter.com/vY3Zou2AuS</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1346139655037661194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>