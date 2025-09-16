Champions League, il programma di oggi: c'è la Juve, Il Real in casa
Ecco dove vedere tutte le gare di oggi, martedì 16 settembre:
14.00 Juventus-Borussia Dortmund (Youth League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, NOW. UEFA.TV
16.00 Real Madrid-Marsiglia (Youth League) - UEFA.TV
18.45 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
18.45 Athletic Bilbao-Arsenal (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT
18.45 PSV-Union SG (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Diretta Gol Champions League - SKY SPORT ARENA, SKY SPORT
21.00 Juventus-Borussia Dortmund (Champions League) - SKY SPORT UNO, SKY SPORT 4K, SKY SPORT
21.00 Real Madrid-Marsiglia (Champions League) - SKY SPORT CALCIO, SKY SPORT
21.00 Tottenham-Villarreal (Champions League) - SKY SPORT MAX, SKY SPORT
21.00 Benfica-Qarabag (Champions League) - SKY SPORT
