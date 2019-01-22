Il Milan e il "Goal of the Day": Kakà servito da Sheva contro il Siena

22.01.2019 22:36 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:   articolo letto 4533 volte
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
Nel consueto appuntamento del "Goal of the Day", il Milan ha scelto la rete di Kakà contro il Siena del 22 gennaio 2006: "Per una volta non è Sheva a segnare: grande lancio per Ricky, che entra in area e fredda il portiere".

 

 