Il Milan e il "Goal of the Day": Kakà servito da Sheva contro il Siena
22.01.2019 22:36 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter: @matt_calcagni articolo letto 4533 volte
Nel consueto appuntamento del "Goal of the Day", il Milan ha scelto la rete di Kakà contro il Siena del 22 gennaio 2006: "Per una volta non è Sheva a segnare: grande lancio per Ricky, che entra in area e fredda il portiere".
#OnThisDay— AC Milan (@acmilan) 22 gennaio 2019
For once, it’s not Captain @jksheva7 who scores: this time he serves a perfect pass to @KAKA who cooly slots the ball past the keeper 🇺🇦🇧🇷
Per una volta non è Sheva a segnare: grande lancio per Ricky, che entra in area e fredda il portiere 🇺🇦🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XikYS2z90Q