Emerson Royal in viaggio verso Rio de Janeiro per completare il trasferimento al Flamengo

🚨🔴⚫️ EXCL: Emerson Royal, here on his way to Rio de Janeiro as he’s joining Flamengo!



Brazilian RB will cost €9m fee from AC Milan, here on flight with his agent Elvis Garcia Barrera. ✈️🇧🇷



All set for Mengão move. ✅ pic.twitter.com/QRIYYFtCTW