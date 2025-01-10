Sport - C'è anche il Barcellona su Rashford: pronta un'offerta per il prestito fino a fine stagione
Spunta una nuova pretendente per Marcus Rashford, attaccante in uscita dal Manchester United: secondo quanto riporta Sport in Spagna, infatti, anche il Barcellona si è unito alla corsa per il giocatore inglese e presto presenterà un'offerta per prenderlo in prestito fino al termine della stagione. Su Rashford continuano ad esserci anche altri club come Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund e alcune squadre inglesi.
Questi i numeri stagionali di Rashford con la maglia del Manchester United:
PRESENZE PREMIER LEAGUE: 15
PRESENZE EUROPA LEAGUE: 6
PRESENZE EFL CUP: 2
PRESENZE COMMUNITY SHIELD: 1
PRESENZE TOTALI: 24
MINUTI IN CAMPO: 1500'
GOL: 7
AMMONIZIONI: 4
𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀 𝐒𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 | ¡El Barça entra con todo a por Marcus Rashford!— Diario SPORT (@sport) January 10, 2025
‼️ El club azulgrana pujará por el extremo del Manchester United, que llegaría cedido hasta final de curso
✍️ @tjuanmarti @scapde_45 https://t.co/9acyYqwIlp
