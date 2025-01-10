Sport - C'è anche il Barcellona su Rashford: pronta un'offerta per il prestito fino a fine stagione

Spunta una nuova pretendente per Marcus Rashford, attaccante in uscita dal Manchester United: secondo quanto riporta Sport in Spagna, infatti, anche il Barcellona si è unito alla corsa per il giocatore inglese e presto presenterà un'offerta per prenderlo in prestito fino al termine della stagione. Su Rashford continuano ad esserci anche altri club come Milan, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund e alcune squadre inglesi.

Questi i numeri stagionali di Rashford con la maglia del Manchester United:

PRESENZE PREMIER LEAGUE: 15

PRESENZE EUROPA LEAGUE: 6

PRESENZE EFL CUP: 2

PRESENZE COMMUNITY SHIELD: 1

PRESENZE TOTALI: 24

MINUTI IN CAMPO: 1500'

GOL: 7

AMMONIZIONI: 4