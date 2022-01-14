FIFA Global Transfer Report 2021 - Lo United ha speso di più. Roma 1ª in Italia, poi Milan e Juve
Come mostra il "FIFA Global Transfer Report 2021", focus sui trasferimenti realizzati nell'anno appena passato fra calcio maschile, femminile e amatoriale, Roma, Milan e Juventus rientrano fra i top club dell'UEFA che hanno speso di più sul mercato nel 2021. Questa la speciale graduatoria che vede i giallorossi al 4° posto, i rossoneri al 10° e i bianconeri al 12°:
Club Manchester United FC (England)
Chelsea FC (England)
RB Leipzig (Germany)
Roma Spa (Italy)
Arsenal FC (England)
Tottenham Hotspur FC (England)
Paris St Germain FC (France)
Manchester City FC (England)
Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany)
Milan Spa (Italy)
Olympique Marsiglia (France)
Juventus Spa (Italy)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
Norwich City FC (England)
Brighton and Hove Albion FC (England)
Villarreal FC (Spain)
AS Monaco FC (France)
Aston Villa FC (England)
Leicester City FC (England)
Liverpool FC (England)