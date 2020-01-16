Milan-Udinese 05/06, il ricordo social della vittoria rossonera
In avvicinamento all'importante match tra Milan e Udinese, i canali social rossoneri hanno ricordato la vittoria del Milan sui friulani per 5-1, ottenuta nel 2005/2006 anche grazie ai due assist di Inzaghi.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Highlights <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MilanUdinese?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MilanUdinese</a> 2005/06 <br><br>What happens when Pippo Inzaghi sets up two assists? 😲<br><br>Due assist di Pippo Inzaghi 😲<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SempreMilan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SempreMilan</a> <a href="https://t.co/k8VgBSTCCu">pic.twitter.com/k8VgBSTCCu</a></p>— AC Milan (@acmilan) <a href="https://twitter.com/acmilan/status/1217884221932326912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 16, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>