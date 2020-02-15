Transfermarkt, Ibrahimovic è il trentottenne che vale di più

15.02.2020 07:00 di Manuel Del Vecchio Twitter:    Vedi letture
Secondo Transfermarkt è Zlatan Ibrahimovic il calciatore trentottenne più prezioso al mondo: per il noto portale calcistico lo svedese vale 3,5mln di euro.