Transfermarkt, Ibrahimovic è il trentottenne che vale di più
15.02.2020 07:00 di Manuel Del Vecchio Twitter: @ManuRDV
Secondo Transfermarkt è Zlatan Ibrahimovic il calciatore trentottenne più prezioso al mondo: per il noto portale calcistico lo svedese vale 3,5mln di euro.
The most valuable players for the ages 17, 28 and 38! Check all players in our story! ✌ ——————————————————— #ansufati #fati #neymar #zlatan #ibrahimovic #neymarjr #fcbarcelona #barca #barça #psg #acmilan
Un post condiviso da Transfermarkt (@transfermarkt_official) in data: 14 Feb 2020 alle ore 5:42 PST