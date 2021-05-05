Whoscored - Theo nella top 11 dell'ultimo weekend di Serie A

05.05.2021 07:24 di Pietro Andrigo Twitter:    Vedi letture
Whoscored - Theo nella top 11 dell'ultimo weekend di Serie A
MilanNews.it
© foto di PhotoViews

Whoscored, sito specializzato nelle statistiche legate al mondo dello sport, ha pubblicato la top 11 di Serie A della settimana. Nella formazione è presente un rossonero, protagonista della vittoria con il Benevento. Il giocatore del Milan che figura nell'undici scelto è Theo Hernandez.