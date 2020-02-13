MIL-JUV (1-0): esce Rebic, entra Laxalt

13.02.2020 22:20 di Matteo Calcagni Twitter:    Vedi letture
© foto di Daniele Mascolo/PhotoViews
MIL-JUV (1-0): esce Rebic, entra Laxalt

Al 74' primo cambio per il Milan. Esce Rebic ed entra Laxalt.