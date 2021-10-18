The Sun - Newcastle e Tottenham pronti a fare follie per Vlahovic: il serbo accostato anche al Milan

I rumors non si placano e, in attesa di scendere in campo stasera a Venezia, Dusan Vlahovic resta nel mirino di tutte le big europee. In Italia ci pensano Juventus, Inter e Milan, mentre all'estero - sottolinea The Sun - sono Tottenham e Newcastle a fare più sul serio.

All'interno della faraonica campagna acquisti che prepara la nuova proprietà dei Magpies, a detta della medesima fonte potrebbe rientrare infatti anche il bomber in rotta con la Fiorentina. Il giocatore è stato accostato anche al Milan.