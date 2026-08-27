Europa League, questa sera il quadro sarà completo: le partite in programma
QUALIFICATE DI DIRITTO
AZ Alkmaar (NED),
Bournemouth (ENG),
Celta (ESP),
Crystal Palace (ENG),
Hoffenheim (GER),
Juventus (ITA),
Leverkusen (GER),
Marseille (FRA),
Milan (ITA),
Olympiacos (GRE),
Real Sociedad (ESP),
Rennes (FRA),
Sparta Praha (CZE),
Sturm Graz (AUT),
Sunderland (ENG),
Torreense (POR),
Union SG (BEL)
RETROCESSE DALLA CHAMPIONS
Levski Sofia (BUL),
Lione (FRA),
Dinamo Zagabria (CRO),
Celje (SVN),
NEC (NED),
Hapoel Beer Sheva (ISR),
Celtic (SCO)
DAGLI SPAREGGI CHAMPIONS (ritorno oggi gio 27/08)
Vincente Ararat-Armenia (ARM) vs U. Craiova (ROU) [and. 1-1]
Vincente Iberia (GEO) vs Jagiellonia (POL) [and. 0-4]
Vincente Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB) [and. 0-3]
Vincente Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) vs Beşiktaş (TUR) [and. 0-3]
Vincente Lillestrøm (NOR) vs Egnatia (ALB) [and. 0-0]
Vincente Omonia (CYP) vs St. Truidense (BEL) [and. 0-1]
Vincente RB Salzburg (AUT) vs Mjällby (SWE) [and. 1-0]
Vincente AGF (DEN) vs Benfica (POR) [and. 1-3]
Vincente CSKA Sofia (BUL) vs OFI (GRE) [and. 0-3]
Vincente Thun (SUI) vs Lech (POL) [and. 0-7]
Vincente Ferencváros (HUN) vs Trabzonspor (TUR) [and. 1-0]
Vincente Anderlecht (BEL) vs Kairat (KAZ) [and. 3-0]
Testata giornalistica Aut.Trib. Arezzo n. 8/08 del 22/04/2008
Partita IVA 01488100510 - Iscritto al Registro Operatori di Comunicazione al n. 18246
Direttore editoriale e responsabile: Antonio Vitiello
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