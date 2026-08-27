Europa League, questa sera il quadro sarà completo: le partite in programma

vedi letture

Questa sera ci sarà il ritorno degli spareggi di Europa League. Nel mentre la lista delle squadre che hanno già raggiunto la qualificazione

QUALIFICATE DI DIRITTO

AZ Alkmaar (NED),

Bournemouth (ENG),

Celta (ESP),

Crystal Palace (ENG),

Hoffenheim (GER),

Juventus (ITA),

Leverkusen (GER),

Marseille (FRA),

Milan (ITA),

Olympiacos (GRE),

Real Sociedad (ESP),

Rennes (FRA),

Sparta Praha (CZE),

Sturm Graz (AUT),

Sunderland (ENG),

Torreense (POR),

Union SG (BEL)

RETROCESSE DALLA CHAMPIONS

Levski Sofia (BUL),

Lione (FRA),

Dinamo Zagabria (CRO),

Celje (SVN),

NEC (NED),

Hapoel Beer Sheva (ISR),

Celtic (SCO)

DAGLI SPAREGGI CHAMPIONS (ritorno oggi gio 27/08)

Vincente Ararat-Armenia (ARM) vs U. Craiova (ROU) [and. 1-1]

Vincente Iberia (GEO) vs Jagiellonia (POL) [and. 0-4]

Vincente Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB) [and. 0-3]

Vincente Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) vs Beşiktaş (TUR) [and. 0-3]

Vincente Lillestrøm (NOR) vs Egnatia (ALB) [and. 0-0]

Vincente Omonia (CYP) vs St. Truidense (BEL) [and. 0-1]

Vincente RB Salzburg (AUT) vs Mjällby (SWE) [and. 1-0]

Vincente AGF (DEN) vs Benfica (POR) [and. 1-3]

Vincente CSKA Sofia (BUL) vs OFI (GRE) [and. 0-3]

Vincente Thun (SUI) vs Lech (POL) [and. 0-7]

Vincente Ferencváros (HUN) vs Trabzonspor (TUR) [and. 1-0]

Vincente Anderlecht (BEL) vs Kairat (KAZ) [and. 3-0]