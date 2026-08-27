Europa League, questa sera il quadro sarà completo: le partite in programma

Europa League, questa sera il quadro sarà completo: le partite in programmaMilanNews.it
Oggi alle 13:25News
di Andrea La Manna
Questa sera ci sarà il ritorno degli spareggi di Europa League. Nel mentre la lista delle squadre che hanno già raggiunto la qualificazione

QUALIFICATE DI DIRITTO
AZ Alkmaar (NED),
Bournemouth (ENG),
Celta (ESP),
Crystal Palace (ENG),
Hoffenheim (GER),
Juventus (ITA),
Leverkusen (GER),
Marseille (FRA),
Milan (ITA),
Olympiacos (GRE),
Real Sociedad (ESP),
Rennes (FRA),
Sparta Praha (CZE),
Sturm Graz (AUT),
Sunderland (ENG),
Torreense (POR),
Union SG (BEL)

RETROCESSE DALLA CHAMPIONS
Levski Sofia (BUL),
Lione (FRA),
Dinamo Zagabria (CRO),
Celje (SVN),
NEC (NED),
Hapoel Beer Sheva (ISR),
Celtic (SCO)

DAGLI SPAREGGI CHAMPIONS (ritorno oggi gio 27/08)
Vincente Ararat-Armenia (ARM) vs U. Craiova (ROU) [and. 1-1]
Vincente Iberia (GEO) vs Jagiellonia (POL) [and. 0-4]
Vincente Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB) [and. 0-3]
Vincente Kauno Žalgiris (LTU) vs Beşiktaş (TUR) [and. 0-3]
Vincente Lillestrøm (NOR) vs Egnatia (ALB) [and. 0-0]
Vincente Omonia (CYP) vs St. Truidense (BEL) [and. 0-1]
Vincente RB Salzburg (AUT) vs Mjällby (SWE) [and. 1-0]
Vincente AGF (DEN) vs Benfica (POR) [and. 1-3]
Vincente CSKA Sofia (BUL) vs OFI (GRE) [and. 0-3]
Vincente Thun (SUI) vs Lech (POL) [and. 0-7]
Vincente Ferencváros (HUN) vs Trabzonspor (TUR) [and. 1-0]
Vincente Anderlecht (BEL) vs Kairat (KAZ) [and. 3-0]