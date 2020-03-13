Emergenza coronavirus, si ferma anche la Premier League: stop alle partite fino a 3 aprile

Emergenza coronavirus, si ferma anche la Premier League: stop alle partite fino a 3 aprile

Anche la Premier League si ferma per far fronte all'emergenza coronavirus: la Football Association ha infatti comunicato poco fa di aver sospeso tutte le competizioni fino al 3 aprile. 