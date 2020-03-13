Emergenza coronavirus, si ferma anche la Premier League: stop alle partite fino a 3 aprile
13.03.2020 12:12 di Enrico Ferrazzi Twitter: @enricoferrazzi
Anche la Premier League si ferma per far fronte all'emergenza coronavirus: la Football Association ha infatti comunicato poco fa di aver sospeso tutte le competizioni fino al 3 aprile.
We've collectively agreed with the @premierleague and @EFL to suspend the professional game in England until 3 April at the earliest.https://t.co/RnJlJjtY77— The FA (@FA) March 13, 2020